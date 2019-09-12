Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 129,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 238,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 59,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

