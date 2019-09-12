Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,472 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after buying an additional 588,510 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $68,393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,172,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,976,000 after acquiring an additional 107,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $178.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.76. 32,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.