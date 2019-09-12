Ossiam Takes $347,000 Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,271,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,826,000 after purchasing an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,683,000 after purchasing an additional 270,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,906,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,624,000 after purchasing an additional 990,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,704,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,962,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,561,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,483,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

NYSE IRM traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.51.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Patrick J. Keddy sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.