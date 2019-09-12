Ossiam Sells 41,224 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,224 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,823. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

