Ossiam Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark set a $422.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $424.72. 225,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

