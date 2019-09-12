Ossiam Purchases 496 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in VF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,707 shares of company stock worth $4,772,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

