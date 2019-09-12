Ossiam Invests $407,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. 31,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $360.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $882,273.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,634.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,552,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,626,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

