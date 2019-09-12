Ossiam Invests $318,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 701,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PACCAR by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in PACCAR by 11.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.89.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

