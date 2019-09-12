Ossiam Invests $287,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.91. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a twelve month low of $119.79 and a twelve month high of $173.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

