Ossiam Has $696,000 Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,619 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,444,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 99,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $79.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.58.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.