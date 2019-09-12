Ossiam Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ossiam lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 91.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.81. The stock had a trading volume of 57,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $178.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.