Ossiam Buys New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,228 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 630,869 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,643.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 402,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,104,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 270,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.