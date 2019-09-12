Ossiam Acquires 25,785 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 545.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,764,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after purchasing an additional 280,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,438,000 after buying an additional 534,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,072,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,229,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 630,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,137,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KIM remained flat at $$20.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,889,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,297. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Compass Point cut Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

