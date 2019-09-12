Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.29. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 292,422 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $39.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.24 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

