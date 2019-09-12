Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), approximately 158,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 46,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.88 ($0.05).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.55. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

About Orosur Mining (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

