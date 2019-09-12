Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

NYSE:ORN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 448,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 348,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Group by 289.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

