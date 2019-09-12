Origin Sport One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.94 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.04387737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,438,858 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

