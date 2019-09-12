Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,646 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.22% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 365,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Emory University bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,273. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

