Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 0.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,113,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

