Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 10.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708. The stock has a market cap of $367.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $250.94 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

