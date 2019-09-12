Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.53. 4,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,558. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

