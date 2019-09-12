Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 137.7% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $457,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,841. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $95.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58.

