Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 119.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 250,431 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in AES by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 125,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AES by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 148,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 178,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In other AES news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Argus raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

