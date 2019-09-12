Oppenheimer Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $138.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.43.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.24. 2,774,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,422. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

