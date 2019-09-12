Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 393,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,763. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

