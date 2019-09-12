Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 293.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.4% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 653,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 628,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516,939. Banco Bradesco SA has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

