Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in POSCO by 3,625.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 135.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 118,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. POSCO has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

