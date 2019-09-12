Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,072. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $103.54 and a one year high of $138.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.