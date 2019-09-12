Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,446,000 after buying an additional 92,101 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after buying an additional 149,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 843,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.57. 50,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,884. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $118.40 and a 1-year high of $250.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

