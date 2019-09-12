Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $44.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.37. 35,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

