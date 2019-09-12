Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,104,000 after buying an additional 296,619 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $109.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,381. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $526.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.