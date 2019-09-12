OneLedger One Day Trading Volume Tops $703,534.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $703,534.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.04366123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,807,292 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

