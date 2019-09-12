On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Shares of On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.
About On Track Innovations
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
