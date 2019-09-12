On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Shares of On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.