OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after acquiring an additional 558,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in OGE Energy by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OGE Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OGE Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 23,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,198. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.