Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,957,000 after buying an additional 880,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,386,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,952,000 after buying an additional 490,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,613,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,904,000 after buying an additional 182,795 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,548,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

