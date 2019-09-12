Oasis City Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (OSC)

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Oasis City has a market cap of $118.93 million and approximately $659,672.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis City token can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, Oasis City has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City Profile

Oasis City is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,119,179,516 tokens. Oasis City’s official website is www.oasiscity.io/en . Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis City is medium.com/@oasiscity

Oasis City Token Trading

Oasis City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

