Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as low as $7.53. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 28,051 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.55%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 359,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $2,820,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,557 shares of company stock worth $5,192,767.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,558,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 208,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 125,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 89,575 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

