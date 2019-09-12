Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.74. 2,000,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,598. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 150.86% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbourvest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $6,741,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $7,400,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.