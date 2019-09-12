Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $656,081.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitrue, Ethfinex and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.04366123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,397,615 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, CoinBene, WazirX, Bitrue, Upbit, BITBOX, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, Zebpay, Koinex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

