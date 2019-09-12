Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 2,033.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,706 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,527. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 22,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,232,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,170 shares of company stock worth $4,432,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

