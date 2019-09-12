Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,871 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Tiffany & Co. worth $136,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 61,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.80. The company had a trading volume of 106,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

In related news, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIF. HSBC set a $110.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.