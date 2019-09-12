Northern Trust Corp Sells 166,119 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,609,288 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 166,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Las Vegas Sands worth $154,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after acquiring an additional 334,937 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,970,962 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $242,070,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $167,354,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

LVS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

