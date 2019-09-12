Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $201,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $127.85. 11,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

