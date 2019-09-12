Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of CMS Energy worth $218,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,830,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,151 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,274,000 after purchasing an additional 491,602 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,032,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,808,000 after purchasing an additional 439,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 391.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 455,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 362,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $61.41. 62,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,817. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.35. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $64.67.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.54.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $357,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,102,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

