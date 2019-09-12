Northern Trust Corp Purchases 4,225 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of Varian Medical Systems worth $177,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.85. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $61,101.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $171,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,077.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.22.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

