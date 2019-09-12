Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,041,282 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,438,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of JD.Com worth $164,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in JD.Com by 23.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,353,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,876,000 after buying an additional 835,966 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 10.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,318,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after buying an additional 326,705 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,239,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,675,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 278,001 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

JD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,542. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.