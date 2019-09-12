Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,593 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.94% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $181,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,691. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $137.45 and a one year high of $177.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

