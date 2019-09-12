Northern Trust Corp Has $166.48 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,292,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $166,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,611. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $115.09 and a twelve month high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

