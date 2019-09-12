Northern Trust Corp Has $150.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $150,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,047,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,256. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

