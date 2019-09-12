Northern Trust Corp Has $145.79 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $145,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $255,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $290.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.42.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $441,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total value of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,781 shares of company stock worth $46,309,265. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $231.34. 37,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,405. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $158.29 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.